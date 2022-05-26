MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois-based rock and roll band Last Minute will open the Allerton Park & Retreat Center Concert Series presented by the Ayers Family at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.
The band will kick off the monthly concert series, starting with Friday's ‘LOVE FOR ALLerton’ entry, on the Gatehouse Lawn of the Monticello-area park.
Following Last Minute on the stage at will be Green Diamond Express, another rock band that will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Green Diamond Express plays everything from Johnny Cash to Grateful Dead, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, and Bob Dillon.
There is a $5 suggested donation to attend the concert; $10 per family. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Food will be provided by Piato To Go and Jimmy John’s.
