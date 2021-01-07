SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Municipalities across Illinois may be given an additional year of pardon to file for federal reimbursement of funds, allowing them time to respond to the pandemic due to changes included in the recent federal stimulus package.
Under this change, municipalities would have an additional year to take advantage of assistance through the state’s Local CURE program.
The CURE program helps offset costs incurred for services, including COVID-19 testing and tracing, public facility upgrades, and other spending required to ensure compliance with public health orders.
The Illinois Municipal League (IML) is working with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to make these changes to the state’s Local CURE program.
These changes will allow cities, villages, and towns across Illinois to utilize these funds to best provide for their communities fully.
The Illinois General Assembly created the Local CURE program following the passage of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in order to distribute nearly $150 million in funding to municipalities that did not qualify for direct aid.
While DCEO initially set the deadline for municipalities to file for federal aid as December 1, 2020, the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package extends this deadline through the end of 2021.
The extended deadline is necessary as the pandemic has significantly impacted municipal operations and finances.
According to an IML survey conducted during the summer of 2020 found that 87 percent of responding municipalities have experienced revenue shortfalls of 20-30 percent compared to 2019 due to the pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, we continue to see the devastating impact it has on all communities. Extending the Local CURE program is an important step in ensuring local officials have the necessary funds to make crucial decisions about public services in their communities,” said Brad Cole, IML Executive Director.
“IML appreciates DCEO’s willingness to work with us on this important issue and calls on the General Assembly to ensure all federal funding can be utilized to its greatest potential, with the new extended deadline.”
Under the Local CURE program, municipalities located in counties other than Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and Will counties, can claim reimbursements for several expenses, including:
- Payroll expenses for public safety and public health employees in line with federal guidelines (available via this link);
- Installing physical barriers or changes to floor plans to ensure social distancing;
- Cleaning and sanitizing facilities, such as community centers, public restrooms, city halls, etc.;
- Incorporating hand sanitizer stations in public facilities or public spaces;
- Installing touchless sinks in public facilities;
- Upgrading ventilation systems, including the potential installation of HEPA fan/filtration HVAC systems;
- Unbudgeted technology needs due to employees needing to work remotely.
