LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The village of Latham has approved the sale and consumption of alcohol.
Both issues were on the ballot for voters in the 2020 election. With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, the sale of alcohol passed with 137 votes in favor (68 percent) and 64 votes against (32 percent).
Consumption passed with 136 in favor (68 percent) and and 65 against (32 percent).
Latham also passed a resolution allowing video gaming with 118 voting in favor (59 percent) and 83 voting against (41 percent).
Latham has a long history of being dry, as WAND-TV has previously reported. Mayor Ted Allen had told the station the passage of these measures would bring more money to the community.
