WASHINGTON (WAND) - A lawmaker has officially drawn up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar put together the articles. She said her resolution has reached at least 60 members and posted that list to Twitter.
Omar's remarks with the resolution had strong words for President Trump after the breach led to four deaths in the U.S. Capitol. She said the president has violated his constitutional oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.
"Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy and our national security remain in danger," Omar said. "Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated."
The resolution calls for the president to be impeached for "high crimes and misdemeanors."
