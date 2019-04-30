SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Threatening letters sent to Illinois lawmakers imply they’ll be harmed if changes aren’t made to state pension protection laws.
The letters, which say “DEAD PEOPLE CAN’T COLLECT FAT STATE PENSIONS” at their start and finish, demand the removal of a clause in the state constitution that protects state worker pensions from being reduced before lawmakers try to turn a graduated income tax plan into law.
WEEK reports there is a $130 billion unfunded pension liability in Illinois. Should state pension benefits not be reduced, the letter implies people will get hurt.
“Don’t bother about new gun laws: from arson to strangulation, there are many other effective means available,” the letters said. “Are you sure that recent accidental deaths on the highways or train platforms really were accidents, or the conscious decisions of people with nothing left to lose to ‘take one with me’?”
State police told WEEK they are investigating the letters in a statement.
“The Illinois State Police is currently evaluating the information we have received regarding the letter, and if a crime has been committed, we will be coordinating with other law enforcement agencies to handle this incident,” they said.
Illinois Education Association teachers’ union president Kathi Griffin told the station she has more concern for the writer than for herself, adding that she hopes they get mental health services. State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said the tactics the letter author used won’t be tolerated.
“I have always encouraged my constituents to reach out to me, but we will not tolerate this behavior,” she said.
WEEK says the letters were sent to Democrats and Republicans alike.