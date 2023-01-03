DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Master Gardeners from the Illinois Extension will be hosting a class to teach local gardeners about winter sowing.
This popular strategy exposes seeds to cold temperatures while keeping them protected in a closed container. The container and seeds remain outside and then germinate once the temperature rises. The Extension office says the result is a heartier spring transplant that's great for budget-friendly gardens.
The class will be held at the Decatur Public Library on January 27 from 2-3 p.m. The event is free but participants should register online at go.illinois.edu/seedsowing by January 25.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
