(WAND) - Legislation to lower certain mandatory drug sentences has been introduced.
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced the Smarter Sentencing Act.
"Mandatory minimum penalties have played a large role in the explosion of the U.S. prison population," Durbin said. "These mandatory minimums have too often led to sentences that are unfair, fiscally irresponsible, and a threat to public safety."
Lee added, "Our current federal sentencing laws are out of date and often counterproductive... The Smarter Sentencing Act will give judges the flexibility and discretion they need to impose stiff sentences on the most serious drug lords and cartel bosses, while enabling nonviolent offenders to return more quickly to their families and communities."