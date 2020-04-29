CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Liberty Village in Clinton told WAND News they have one positive case of COVID-19 at their facility.
According to Liberty Village, the patient is an employee. The case was confirmed by the facility on Wednesday. However, the health department has not confirmed the case.
Liberty Village told WAND, they are doing their best to protect both staff and residents with cleaning and following CDC guidelines.
They have not released who the employee had contact with at the village.
No other details have been released by officials at this time.
