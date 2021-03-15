DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - License plate reading cameras are coming to Decatur after a unanimous vote of approval by Decatur leaders.
The Decatur City Council voted 5-0 in favor of installing 60 license plate reader cameras across the city. The goal is to help curb crime.
"The city of Decatur experienced a 30 percent increase in violent crime and (an) over 100 percent increase in the number of shootings last year," said Decatur Councilman David Horn.
The cameras work by scanning license plates to determine what car a person drives and when they pass through an area. Horn said they allow police officers to be more proactive in other parts of the city.
The cameras carry a total cost of $165,000. Horn called those funds "money well spent" for this project.
About 20 of the cameras are funded by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation's Johns Hill Neighborhood Revitalization Project, keeping taxpayers from being on the hook for the whole bill.
The cameras will go to places that Decatur police deem to be high violent crime areas.
The council members who voted in favor included Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Lisa Gregory, Chuck Kuhle, David Horn and Pat McDaniel. Bill Faber and Rodney Walker were not present.
