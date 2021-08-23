SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Registration is open for a lifeguard training course held through the Springfield Park District.
Park district officials said the Blended Learning Lifeguard Course will be held at Eisenhower Pool (2351 E. Cornell St., Springfield) on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. Classes will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
To be part of the overall training course, an applicant must pass a pre-course evaluation test. Evaluations can be set up by appointment, but the last day to be evaluated for the course is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.
The Springfield Park District has a $300 course fee, but the fee will be waived for those who sign an employment agreement with SPD. The park district is offering a $500 sign-on bonus.
If a person successfully finishes the course, they will earn American Red Cross certifications in Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED and get potential park district employment.
"The park district is excited to be able to provide this opportunity to the Springfield community," a press release said. "Over the past several years, we have become a great resource to partake in a blended learning environment with online training as well as time in our Eisenhower Pool to obtain lifeguard certifications for persons seeking year-round employment as a lifeguard not only with the Park District, but with other local aquatic centers in the areas."
For more information, contact Becca Mendoza by emailing rmendoza@springfieldparks.org or calling (217)585-8847 ext. 1501.
