LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - A fourth student in the Lincoln Community High School district has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lincoln Community High School District No. 404 said Friday four students have tested positive. All four cases were infected outside of the school.
The district has a positivity rate of .04%.
"With a positivity rate less than half of 1%, we feel our safety protocols here at the school are effective," said Dwight Stricklin, the district's superintendent.
The district community is asked to continue being diligent with washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks. Stricklin asked people to follow safety protocols during the three-day Labor Day weekend.
"While (the four cases have) not impacted any LCHS students, another student from a surrounding high school attending an LTEC class has also tested positive," Stricklin added. "This positive case was not included in our positivity rate."
The district has finished three weeks of in-person instruction. Stricklin said it will continue as long as a safe environment can be maintained.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call (217)732-4131.
