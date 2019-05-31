LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - It was all hands on deck at the Grace House. There's a garage full of containers and backpacks.
Each of those items were donated and packed with items for the next child who is expected to be adopted. Jeanna Gill is a foster mother herself.
"Typically speaking, when a child comes into care, they have just the clothes on her back," Gill said.
There's bottles, diapers and wet-wipes. However, Gill said the first thing a foster parent should get for their child is clothing.
"Grace was born in my heart on a Saturday night at 10 o' clock when I got an infant," Gill said.
With nothing but the clothes on her daughter's back, it was the catalyst for Gill to pay it forward. The amount of necessities inside each bag should help a child for a few days. It should be long enough for the parent to buy them new clothes. Each bag has a letter from Gill saying that the clothes are clean and to contact her if a parent needs her assistance.
To Gill, it is amazing to contribute to such a cause. However, she's not alone in giving back.
"It's a team effort," she said. It's hey, do you have time to that you can come and give?"
The work takes just a few minutes and could have an impact for years to come. Gill said monetary donations would be helpful. Items such as backpacks, underwear and socks aren't donated as much as others.