DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur liquor commissioner has taken action against four local businesses who violated COVID-19 mitigations by allowing indoor dining.
The liquor commissioner, Pat McDaniel, says the businesses were given the option to close indoor dining and pay a $50 fine or lose its liquor license for 30 days.
According to McDaniel, Bourbon Barrell and the Draft continued to operate indoor dining after warning. Both businesses had their liquor license suspended for 30 days.
McDaniel says Friendly's Bar and Grill and El Corral both agreed to shut down indoor dining and agreed to pay the $50 fine. Both Friendly's and El Corral agreed to shut down indoor dining, according to McDaniel.
The entire state of Illinois is currently under Tier 3 mitigations and will remain that way "for the next few weeks," Governor JB Pritzker said Monday.
Indoor dining is not allowed at this time. People must wear face coverings and practice social distancing while out in public.
Tents can be used for outdoor dining, but at least two sides of the tent have to be kept open for airflow. If more than two sides of the tent are enclosed, it is considered indoors.
