SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A community college in Springfield has created a free program to help graduating high school students boost skills and prepare for college.
LLCC Summer Boost classes are set to be offered from Monday to Thursday beginning on June 7 and ending Wednesday June, 30. They will be on the LLCC Springfield campus.
Students will be able to boost writing and math skills through these classes.
Classes are taught in a face-to-face format. Writing Summer Boost is from 9 a.m. to noon and Math Summer Boost is from 1-4 p.m.
Students who take part in both Summer Boost sessions will get a free Quiznos lunch every day. Books, supplies, T-shirts and bus passes will be provided for free.
“We recognize the past year has presented many challenges to graduating high school seniors,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, president of LLCC. “We’re launching LLCC Summer Boost to give them and any student who will be new to college next fall a strong foundation when they begin at LLCC or elsewhere.”
To learn more and register for LLCC Summer Boost, click here. Questions regarding Writing Summer Boost can go to (217)786-2317, while questions about Math Summer Boost can go to (217)786-2487.
Registration closes at 5 p.m. on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.