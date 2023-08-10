MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - A local student has organized a Packathon to feed the people of Milot, Haiti.
Jamesly Jesse is currently working on his Eagle Scout project for Boy Scouts of America. This service project can be anything from cleaning up a local park to making benches in a community, but Jamesly's project is impacting a community in Haiti.
"Just from a young age I felt like I needed to do more," he said.
In 2010, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Haiti. It left thousands of people dead and even more hurt. Jamesly was a year old at the time of the earthquake. He was found in the rubble five days after the quake and was taken to a hospital.
The people of Milot, Haiti became his family in 2010.
"He had no family at that time, so he was being cared for by the people in the community," said Mary Jesse, Jamesly's mother.
When he was 4 years old, Jamesly's mother, Mary, brought him home and helped raise him into the young man he is today.
Jamesly's project is to raise money and host a Packathon that will provide nutritious meals of rice, beans, vegetables, and nutrients to children, the elderly, and nursing mothers in the Milot community. He originally planned to raise $17,500 for 50,000 meals but has raised $30,000. Jamesly's goal is to raise $35,000, so he can pack thousands of meals.
"I have yet to have a young man or young lady come through with a project that reaches across the ocean," said Greg Rau, Advancement Chair for Arrowhead District. "I was very impressed with his story and where he came from."
The packing event will be on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Central A&M High School. To donate, click here.
