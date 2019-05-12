CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - After more than 70 years in business, a fourth-generation flower shop says it's calling it quits, partially due to moves at the state level.
Lawyer-Richie Flower Shop in Charleston made the announcement on Facebook this weekend.
It shared there was a change in family situation for the partners running the store that impacted the closing.
However, the store also mentioned battling the state's permanent income tax increase, minimum wage hike, and county real estate taxes.
Store officials say they were unable to absorb the costs, but also unwilling to pass them on to customers.
The store's last day is Saturday, May 25th.