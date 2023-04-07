CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Emmy Hickey's purpose isn't snack time, arts-and-crafts or even hanging out with friends.
For this nine-year-old, it's something bigger.
"I want them to know they're not alone," she said.
Emmy's calling card is her kindness. Maybe she learned it from Mom and Dad or maybe she picked it up at school at Trinity Lutheran. Perhaps it's just in her DNA.
"She has a heart of gold," said Emmy's father, Jeremy Hickey. "I don't think she has a mean bone in her body."
Her daily purpose has become giving back to those who give all of us so much.
"They save us from all of the dangers in the world," Emmy said.
When Emmy learned of a local EMT's suicide, she jumped into action shopping for snacks and delivering care packages to local first responders. Since her first deliveries last year, she has provided smiles and hope to dozens of local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and ER nurses.
Her work even earned her the "Good Deed Award" from the American Legion Auxiliary.
The deliveries include a special ingredient — homemade challenge coins with Emmy's motto of "you're not alone" and the number for the crisis text line.
"I just don't want them to feel really sad," she said. "I want them to know they're not alone."
Her father has supported her mission from the start and knows her work is saving lives in more ways than one.
"If you don't take care of yourself, how can you help others?" he said.
After a little bit of work, Emmy and her family finished packing the snacks and making the coins.
Less than 24 hours later, it's time for delivery. This batch went to the police and fire departments in Chatham. The gift is a touching gesture that isn't lost on Officer Dave Leach.
"I cannot tell you how good it is [that she is] bringing attention to something more people should talk about," Leach said. "In my line of work over the years, there was a barrier and there was a stigma. Men and women felt uncomfortable coming forward asking for help when they had problems."
Emmy — at just nine years old — is breaking barriers people decades older have struggled to tear down — and is finding her purpose in the process.
"I just like to see people happy," she said.
To give to Em's Purpose and learn more about the work she's doing, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.