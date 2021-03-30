HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (WAND) - A central Illinois man is one of two Iowa State University club crew team members to drown when their boat capsized Sunday.
The victims, identified as 20-year-old Yaakov Ben-David 19-year-old Derek Nanni, where with three other team members on the boat when it happened on Little Wall Lake, according to NBC affiliate WHO 13. The other three members, whose names have not been released, managed to swim to safety.
Nanni, a freshman, is from Normal and majoring in chemistry. Ben-David was a sophomore from the District of Columbia who studied accounting.
The cause of the capsizing remains under investigation by authorities. WHO reports there were high winds and low water temperatures early Sunday morning, even though the lake was no longer frozen over.
