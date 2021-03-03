MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Local officials teamed up to send a letter to Governor JB Pritzker, requesting a regional vaccination site in Macon County.
"I am writing to request consideration be given to Crossing Healthcare’s efforts to be chosen to participate in the State of Illinois’ direct vaccine allocation program for FQHC’s as a regional mass vaccination hub," the letter begins.
The request comes following an announcement of a program providing direct shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to several FQHC's across the state.
The overall goal is to provide vaccine to the healthcare providers who are interacting with marginalized populations that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
"Crossing Healthcare is poised to immediately leverage this opportunity to provide vaccine to our region," the letter continued.
Attached with the letter is a plan that highlights the health center’s collaborations and infrastructure investments.
"As a federally designated health center operating for more than 40 years in our community, we are a trusted healthcare provider to some of the most vaccine hesitant populations in our region. This, coupled with our location and accessibility directly on public transit routes, will allow us to serve both the needs of the general population in our community as well as the needs of marginalized populations we have been committed to serving for decades," the letter stated.
Officials said another benefit to Crossing Healthcare acting as a mass vaccination hub is the large number of workers who travel to Decatur from surrounding counties for their jobs.
"Decatur and Macon County is a regional employment hub and ensuring that those who work here can conveniently access vaccine will increase the likelihood and speed of vaccinating our regional workforce," officials said.
Officials said partners at both local hospitals, Theresa Rutherford at HSHS St. Mary’s and Drew Early at Decatur Memorial Hospital, as well as health department administrator Brandi Binkley, have all engaged in collaboration with Crossing Healthcare and can ensure vaccines are administered quickly across the community.
Surrounding county leaders have also voiced their support for Crossing Healthcare’s effort.
The letter was signed by the following:
- Tanya Andricks RN, CEO Crossing Healthcare
- Brandi Binkly, Administrator Macon County Health Department
- Theresa Rutherford, CEO HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital
- Julie Moore-Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur
- David Remmert, Administrator Dewitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department
- Drew Early, CEO Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Kevin Greenfield, Macon County Board Chair
- Terry Ferguson, DeWitt County Board Chair
- Chapin Rose, St. Senator – 51st Senate District
- Sue Scherer, St. Representative – 96th District
- Brad Halbrook, St. Representative – 102nd District
- Doris Turner, St. Senator – 48th District
- Dan Caulkins, St. Representative – 101st District
- Ray Spencer, Piatt County Board Chair
- Dave McCabe, Moultrie County Board Chair
- Angela Hogan, Administrator Moultrie County Health Department
