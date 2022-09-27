VERMILINON COUNTY, (WAND)- Local State's Attorney filed a motion to temporarily pause the roll out of HB 3653, also referred to as the SAFE-T Act.
Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy filed the motion on Tuesday requesting a court find that the SAFE-T Act is in violation of the Illinois Constitution and should be declared null and be voided.
An Illinois lawmaker filed legislation to clarify language in SAFE-T Act on Monday.
According to Lacy the legislation is poorly drafted and contains ill-conceived directives as an effort to systematically dismantle law enforcement.
If the motion is not passed the SAFE-T Act will go into affect January 1, 2023, as planned.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.