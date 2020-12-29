LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Logan County health officials said they expect to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the next 10 days.
Priority for this shipment will follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's priority groups for vaccination. The county wants those who are in the categories of EMS or dental and have not been contacted by the Logan County Department of Public Health to call them immediately at (217)735-2317.
The vaccine is not yet available for the general public. Health officials said it will be available to others once priority groups, such as health care workers, are vaccinated.
Updates from Logan County are expected to come from the health department's Facebook page and website.
