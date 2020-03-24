DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County clerk's office has announced changes to operations while its building is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A press release from Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said essential services will be available by mail and online while the facility is closed. People can find information about mail and online services here.
The clerk's office is not taking phone calls due to staffing levels. Marriage licenses can't be issued during the closure because the process must be completed in person.
Payments of delinquent taxes can be completed by certified check and can be done by mail or at the drop box on the north side of the County Office Building. Redemption estimates can be requested by emailing jtanner@co.macon.il.us.