DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County will have three vote-by-mail ballot collection events in October, officials announced.
People who requested a vote-by-mail ballot will be able to place their ballot in a secured box. The boxes are monitored by election judges.
Any voter in Macon County can drop their ballot at any collection event. However, people can't early vote or request a vote-by-mail ballot at these events.
Any voter who attends should be sure they have finished the vote-by-mail ballot authorization form, which is on the back of the outer envelope.
Questions should be directed to the Macon County Clerk's Office at (217)424-1333.
Dates and times for these collection events are attached to this story in a PDF document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.