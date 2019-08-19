MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Circuit clerk's website is back up and running after being hit by a hacker over the weekend.
Earlier Monday morning the circuit clerk's website directed to a page saying, "Hacked By Iranian Hackers -- Hacked by Mamad Warning." The warning goes on to say, "we are always closer to you. Your identity is known to us. Your information is for us ;) take care."
WAND TV reached out to the Macon County Circuit Clerk. They told us they were aware of the issue and the IT department was working to fix it.
The Associated Press has reported several similar hack attempts this year to other government websites across the country.
It is unclear at this time who is behind the hacking.