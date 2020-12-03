MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - For the past three years, a Macon County family has set up a Christmas light show for people from all over to enjoy.
Christmas has always been a special time for the Brix family. David Brix said his family has always set up Christmas decorations, but over the past few years, they wanted to expand and add brighter lights, motion and music to their display.
"First it was for us, it really was we always like the show. It was for us, it was for passing cars, it was for our family it was for our Christmas, but now it's for all the other people and it's for the kids," he said.
Since the end of harvest season on Nov. 12, the family has spent every day setting up and perfecting its light show. Nearly 80,000 lights are used.
"It will just keep getting better and better every year, but COVID, you know, (it kind of) reigned us in a little bit," Brix said.
The Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular will feature 10 to 12 Christmas songs with light displays lighting up to the beat. Each show lasts from 45 to 55 minutes. The Brix family said it loves to see the smiles on kids faces when the lights turn on.
"It has turned from a cool, neat thing to a sentimental thing you know and I think we've got to continue now, because if we ever stopped, we'd be sought after," Brix said.
In 2020, because of the pandemic, things will be different. Santa and his entourage will be safely handing out candy canes and collecting letters to Santa.
"I mean it's thousands and thousands of people we know for a fact and we never in a million years we ever dreamed it would be like that," Brix said.
The light show starts Friday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and will run until New Year's Eve. On weekdays, the show ends at 10 p.m. and on weekends at 11 p.m.
The Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular is located at 4109 Garver Church Road in Decatur. Visitors who want to listen to the music should turn their radio dials to 89.3 FM. Spectators can park in the field across the road from the house, but on days the field is muddy, they should expect to park on the road.
For those parking in the field, the family asks drivers to turn their headlights off so everyone can enjoy the lights. For those who park on the road, make sure the hazard lights are on.
The show is free for people to watch, but the family does collect donations. The plan this year is to use donations for random acts of kindness. Last yea. the family donated money to Easterseals, which is an organization that helped members of the family who have cerebral palsy.
To learn more about the show, people can find the Brix Farm Christmas Spectacular on Facebook.
