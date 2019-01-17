DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - People in Macon County have the opportunity to get discount dog and cat food, toys and even treats.
The Northeast Community Fund and New Hope Animal Shelter teamed up to help animals in the community avoid going hungry.
Matthew Schmahl, Director of New Hope, says he wanted to fill a demand in the community.
"We saw the need after the loss of Homeward Bound, so we thought we'd step in and see what we could do to help the community," Schmahl said.
The shelter offers half off of a variety of pet products, and all the donations benefit the Northeast Community Fund and New Hope Animal Shelter.
Nina Greer was a participant in the event and says she spent a lot less money than usual on her animals food.
"I got cat treats, cat food, cat litter ,dog food and a dog toy," Greer said. "We spent the same about in there for several things as we did for one bag of dog food."
Local business helped donate the items to the community.
"We had Rural King and Macon County Animal Control donate," Schmahl said. "We even had a lot of private donors. "
For now, New Hope will continue having pet food banks on the third Thursday each month from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.