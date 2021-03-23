DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department is holding a 65+ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, March 25.
The clinic will be located at Richland Community College's National Sequestration Education Center, 3357 N. President Howard Brown Blvd.
This clinic is made available to only those who are 65 years old or older; who live or work in Macon County; and who wish to receive their FIRST dose of the vaccine.
Eligible persons can call (217) 718-6205 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Participants are asked to take their temperature and screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving.
If you have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees or are experiencing any symptoms or signs of illness, do not attend the clinic.
It is asked that you have a photo ID to verify age eligibility and your current insurance card or red, white, and blue Medicare cards ready upon arrival.
