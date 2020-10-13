DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic on Friday, Oct. 16.
The clinic will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is intended for adult patients only.
According to the Health Department, those who plan to attend will need to:
• Enter on Orchard St. heading east. Follow the signs to get in line.
• Bring a photo ID and insurance card or information.
• Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering.
Appointments can also be made by calling 217-423-6988 ext. 1333.
