DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon kidnapping suspect admitted to the crime in court and will face sentencing in December.
Authorities responded on Jan. 20 to a Macon convenience store called P&V QuickStop for an alleged assault, abduction, kidnapping and theft. They learned the suspect had fled the scene.
Blue Mound police said the victim escaped to the Moweaqua Police Department ot file a report. Officers learned the suspect was an employee of P&V Quickstop and both police departments identified Aaron Hand, 33, as that suspect.
Hand was arrested in Plainfield, Ind., by Indiana State Troopers before being transported to Macon County.
In court, Hand admitted to aggravated kidnapping. All other charges against him were dropped, including counts of unlawful vehicular invasion, kidnapping, theft, aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Hand is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20, 2021.
