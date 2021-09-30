MACON, Ill. (WAND) — With a last name like "Rhodes," you better know how to drive.
That means it's a very good thing Curt Rhodes loves racing.
"Once you get going, everything just does it's own thing," he said. "I don't think there's anybody that would come here and try to run second."
Dirt track racing isn't just a hobby — it's Rhodes' passion.
"We've raced all over the country pretty much," he said with a smile. "Everybody would talk about this little racetrack."
Situated about 10 minutes south of Decatur, Macon Speedway is more than a "little racetrack." It's a community landmark, a central Illinois icon that has no intentions of running out of gas.
"The foundation, the basics have been the same since 1946 when it was built," said track co-owner Bob Sargent.
Sargent has been involved with the track since 1985. The cars have come and gone, but the atmosphere and fun run long after the checkered flag.
"It's really electric," Sargent said. "That's part of the allure of auto racing in general."
Both Sargent and Rhodes remain convinced every race will drive home fast and furious fun for the whole family.
"It's a good fun night out for the kids, parents, everybody," Rhodes said. "They need to get out here and see some [races]. Once they get out here, they'll be back."
Macon Speedway plans to announce its 2022 race schedule this winter. To learn more about the speedway, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.