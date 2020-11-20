SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan said he plans to be a candidate to keep his position following news about an alleged ComEd bribery scheme.
Madigan has been named as "Public Official A" in a federal investigation claiming Commonwealth Edison conspired to influence Madigan to pass legislation that favored it. ComEd had admitted in a July deferred prosecution agreement that its top administrators offered no-work lobbyist jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.
Earlier this week, prosecutors announced four people, including a former Madigan confidant and a former ComEd CEO have been federally charged with bribery conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.
Madigan has denied any wrongdoing. Gov. JB Pritzker has asked that he step down has party chairman in Illinois. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin agreed, saying he supports new party leadership.
A Friday statement from Madigan, obtained through our partners at WTAX Radio, said the following:
"The decision on the next speaker of the Illinois House will be made at a caucus, after a full discussion of the issues facing our state and the qualifications of the candidates. I plan to be a candidate for speaker, and today I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members."
