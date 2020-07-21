Decatur, Ill (WAND) – President Trump is doubling down on his claims mail-in voting will result in fraud during the upcoming election.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted mail-in voting will result in the “most corrupt election” in U.S. history. Over the weekend on Fox News Trump claimed mail-in voting would “rig the election.”
Senator Dick Durbin recently told WAND News voters should have choices in how they vote.
“Forty-percent of Illinois voting is early voting by mail,” Durbin said. “Have you heard any claims of fraud? I haven’t.”
States are turning to mail-in voting as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Election day is November 3rd.
