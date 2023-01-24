CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) — After months of debate and special focus groups, Unit 4 has officially changed its student placement model.
Champaign parents have voiced their concerns with the changes through the entire process.
"I mean I'm terrified of it. That's it, I think I'm terrified of it," said Champaign parent, Jeremy Oviatt.
Monday night, Unit 4 board members voted unanimously to pass Schools of Choice, Scenario 4. The district's end goal is to make schools in the area more diverse and shrink the achievement gap. Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer, explained the importance of equal opportunity.
"Yes, we do have poor students, and yes we do have black students. But that does not mean we cannot help them achieve high levels," said Dr. Boozer.
Schools of Choice will eliminate the balanced calendar, make Garden Hills and International Prep Academy Pre-K through 8th grade, and make select students attend different schools in the district.
For parents, transportation is one of their biggest concerns.
"Especially when I've been hearing there aren't enough school buses to go around so I'm hearing people talk about having to use public transit. Sounds like they're going to have to jump on one of the city buses, go to the transit station and navigate around themselves," said Oviatt.
Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer said parents will be reimbursed for transportation. However, some don't see how that is possible for the district. Unit 4 parent, Colleen Leinart, has been following the district's plans since they were first announced in October 2022. Now, Leinart questions some portions of Scenario 4.
"They're going to reimburse these parents if they drive. They're already not getting their full funding from the federal government and budgets are tight. I find that fiscally, definitely irresponsible," said Leinart.
Related Stories
- Parents concerned about Unit 4's new student placement proposals
- Champaign parents pack Unit 4 BOE meeting over proposed school changes
Jeremy Oviatt is upset his daughter might not attend a school just 300 feet away from their front door. Oviatt said that is the reason why his family bought their house.
"We're looking at private school. We've also been looking to just leave the area. We have family in Chicago, that is really high on our list at this point," said Oviatt.
Despite the controversy throughout the community, Dr. Boozer assured the community that the best interest is for the kids.
"There will be no decision we can make where everyone can get exactly what they prefer. Please know we are really doing what we think is best for our diverse community as a whole," said Dr. Boozer.
Schools of Choice, Scenario 4 will go into effect the 2023-2024 school year. For more information about this plan, visit here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.