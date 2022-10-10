CHAMPAING, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign parents are taking their concerns straight to the school board. Dozens came out before the Unit 4 Board of Education meeting Monday night and many stayed to share their thoughts during the public comment period of the board meeting.
"Now we stand here at the precipice wondering why we may be forced to comply with a system we do not necessarily agree with," Unit 4 parent Nicholas Padao said to the board during public comment.
Parents like Padao said they chose to live in Unit 4 because parents can selection their children's school. But this option would go away under the two scenarios being proposed by consulting firm Cooperative Strategies.
"Because a one size fits all approach to education does not work. The board should not be approaching this with a one size fits all solution," parent Katie Dye added.
The proposed solutions are a reintegration of students to make all elementary schools in the district more diverse, and shrink the achievement gap.
"Its important to remember that no decision has been made by the board. We value all the input that is coming, because that's the only way we're going to get this work done," Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer explained to those in attendance at the board meeting.
Dr. Boozer said more than 120 parents have already weighed in during focus groups over the past week.
"In a focus groups I was invited to, Cooperative Strategies said the only vote that matters is the Board's vote. I hope the opinions of the community will be entered into this expert data, because the community deserves to hear from you," Unit 4 parent Kyle Kirchhoefer said.
Parents also worry neither of the proposals will actually fix the root cause of inequity in the district.
"I don't believe that busing them all over the city is going to do it- and we want to live near our kids school and elementary school in particular," Unit 4 parent Sarah Adams said.
"Have you asked those families what they need? If they need access to tutoring, math intervention, reading support, a better before and after school program to support their children? Don't tell them what you think they're kids need, ask them because they know their children best," Dye added.
Focus groups will continue online and in-person for the remainder of the month. Click here to sign up for a zoom focus group. All Unit 4 parents are invited to attend sessions on October 17th at Carrie Busey Elementary School at 7:30pm or October 18th at Garden Hills Academy at 7:00pm.
