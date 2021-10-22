DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of attacking multiple women in downtown Decatur pleaded guilty to a charge of kidnapping.
Preston E. Thomas, 34, was accused of attacking two women in separate instances. In the first attack, police said he followed a woman who was attending a wedding at the Decatur Club when she went back into the building. He's accused of pulling her into an empty room, grabbing her by the arms and "pushing and pulling her around."
Authorities said he fled the scene when the victim managed to get away and run to the women's restaurant, where another female was present.
The second alleged attack was on Monday, Oct. 4, when police said Thomas walked in front of a female's vehicle as she pulled out of a Merchant Street parking spot. Authorities said he asked her where Robbie's Grill was, and when she fully rolled the window down, he reached into the car and grabbed her inner thigh near her groin.
After pleading guilty to a kidnapping charge, a count of unlawful restraint against him was dismissed. Thomas was sentenced to six years in prison and must serve 18 months of parole.
Thomas was credited for time served from Oct. 7 to Oct. 21, 2021. His sentence must be served by at least 50 percent.
