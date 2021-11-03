SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man admitted in court to shooting and killing a Rochester man in 2016.
Chicago man Marcus Russell, 29, pleaded guilty to charges of second degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for the 2016 death of 31-year-old Matthew Grady. The shooting occurred on Jan. 25, 2016.
In March of 2016, Russell was arrested in Pulaski County, Ark., on a Sangamon County warrant for first degree murder and attempted armed robbery. The U.S. Marshals Service said Russell was arrested after allegedly running from a traffic stop in connection to credit card forgery in Arkansas.
He will serve 20 years behind bars for murder and eight years for the possession charge, per Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
Russell will be sent to Cook County, where he will face charges for armed robbery and being an armed habitual criminal. If he is found guilty of those charges, time served will be added to the Sangamon County sentence.
