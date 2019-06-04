DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man and a woman have been arrested and accused of robbing a gas station in Danville.
Police were called to the Casey's gas station in the 800 block of E. Voorhees St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
An employee said a man and woman robbed the business.
Both were wearing masks during the robbery.
The employee said the man pointed a gun while the woman took cash from a register.
Both suspects ran took off in a vehicle.
Police later found the vehicle matching the crime with the suspects inside and stopped them.
Officers said they had an undisclosed amount of money on them and a gun that turned out to be stolen.
The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Courtland Rowell and 27-year-old Elizabeth Roberson, both of Danville.
Both are awaiting court appearance on charges of armed robbery, aggravated UUW, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Danville Police are also looking into whether or not Rowell and Roberson may have also been responsible for the armed robbery to the Casey’s Gas Station in the 2100 block of E. Main St. on the previous night, June 2.
That incident is still under investigation and neither Rowell or Roberson have been charged with any crimes related to the previous armed robbery.