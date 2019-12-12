SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A man from Rochester has been arrested after making threatening calls to U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis’ Decatur office.
Randall E. Tarr, 64, was arrested in Rochester on Thursday on federal charges. According to the affidavit, Tarr placed a call on the morning of Nov. 25 to the Decatur office. The message had several profanities and threatened to shoot the congressman.
Some of the message left said “What’s wrong with you? Are you [unintelligible] so (explicit) stupid… I am a sharpshooter. I’d like to shoot your (explicit) head off."
The messages were forwarded to the Unites State Capitol Police in Washington.
Officers with the Rochester Police Department were asked to make contact with Tarr. FBI officers were able to interview Tarr and he said he made the calls after seeing a TV Commercial about Davis which made him mad, so he called a phone number on the commercial.
Tarr told officers he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he made the call. Records on Tarr show that he does not own any guns.
Tarr is facing one count of communication of a threat to injure a person and one count of making a threat to a federal official.
After an initial hearing Tarr was released from custody under conditions to wear an ankle monitor and not have contact with his victim.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 17.