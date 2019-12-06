DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A day after a Decatur man lost his life to gun violence, police arrested his brother in relation to the shooting.
Decatur police arrested 20-year-old Avery Drake Friday morning after his brother, 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred, passed away Thursday night. However, Drake is not being named the shooter. Police instead say he obstructed justice.
Decatur police said they responded at 1:40 p.m. Thursday to the Decatur Inn (3035 N. Water St.) after hearing a report of a shooting.
Goodbred had been shot inside a hotel room. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Macon County Coroner, he was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.
According to witnesses, there were four people inside the hotel room during the shooting: Goodbred, Drake, and two others. One witness claims one of those individuals shot Goodbred accidentally.
Friday, police said Drake knowingly furnished false information, telling them he didn't know how the shooting happened, that his head was under a blanket when the shooting occurred, and that he didn't see anyone with a firearm inside the room.
However, one witness told police they believe Drake witnessed the shooting, and his head was not under a blanket when it happened.
Decatur police are pursuing a criminal investigation concerning Goodbred's death.
An autopsy is set for Saturday at the McLean County Coroner's morgue in Bloomington.
Coroner Michael Day said further details about preliminary autopsy results will be released when appropriate.