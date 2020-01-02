GARY, Ind. (WAND) – An Indiana man was arrested after purchasing marijuana in Illinois and driving recklessly in Gary Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, Michael L. Peavy was arrested on Jan. 1 at 1:30 a.m. Troopers saw Peavy driving at 103 mph on I-80/94. During the traffic stop officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Officers also noticed the handle of a handgun under the feet of Peavy. The trooper told Peavy to put his hands up, but he ignored the directive and attempted to start the vehicle. The trooper was able to open the door and take Peavy into custody.
During the search of the vehicle troopers found 100 grams of marijuana and a Glock 22 handgun. ISP said that Peavy purchased the marijuana from Illinois earlier that morning.
ISP said that marijuana is still illegal in Indiana and marijuana purchased in neighboring states is a criminal offense in Indiana.
Peavy faces charges of possession of a handgun with no permit with a prior conviction, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana with prior conviction and reckless driving.