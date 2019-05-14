DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur businessman describes his near-death experience after becoming critically ill, following a bright light and seeing Jesus before he was told to return.
“It was real and it was not a dream,” said Mari Mann Herb Company owner Mike King. “I died. I’ve been to heaven. I saw God. I know what it’s all about.”
King became critically ill after developing toxic shock after a dental procedure. He was in the emergency room of a Champaign hospital when he believes he passed away.
“My consciousness, or my soul, left my body. My body was dead, dying. And I remember being in the doctor’s mind and hearing him think and seeing me through his eyes,” King related. “I go into this gorgeous cloud like, I guess you could call it a tunnel, but there was a really bright light near the end of it.”
King tells of seeing Jesus. Although he did not physically touch him.
“I never remember touching him. I was one with him. So, you’re one with Jesus. And you feel that you do feel love and comfort. It’s like you’re finally home,” King stated.
He was eventually told he had to return to earth to help others heal. Not just physically, but mentally, emotionally and spiritually.
“Your soul is eternal. I have total confidence in all that. I’m not afraid to ever die,” King said.