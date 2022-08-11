DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting a 22-year-old in Decatur pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Police arrested Keylon M. Oneal, 23, back in June after a shots fired incident sent one to the hospital.
Decatur Police were called to the area of East Wood St. and Maffit St. around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, June 23.
Officers shut down East Wood Street during the investigation.
They found a 22-year-old who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital. Police said the victim was able to identify who shot him.
Police said a stolen firearm was also recovered.
Oneal was booked into the Macon County Jail on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Oneal's next court appearance has been set for 9/15/2022.
