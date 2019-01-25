WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man crashed into two Illinois troopers while driving under the influence and injured them, police say.
A press release from Illinois State Police says it started before 7 p.m. Thursday, when a car struck a District 15 squad car from behind as the trooper was sitting inside of it and investigating a crash. It says the trooper was on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-55 southbound and sustained non-life-threatening juries.
Troopers say the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Romeoville man Desmond Glee, fled the scene of the first crash and entered I-55 southbound, where he hit a District 5 trooper as they sat in a squad car. That trooper, who had emergency lights activated and flares up behind the car, was helping a disabled car in the road at the time and also suffered injuries.
Glee and both troopers needed hospital treatment and were all released. Deputies then arrested the suspect, who is charged with aggravated DUI and remains in Will County custody waiting for a bond hearing.
As state police continue to investigate both crashes, they say people need to follow Scott’s Law, which requires all drivers to slow down and change lanes if possible when they see emergency vehicles.
“This is the fourth trooper just this year to be harmed, including one who lost his life,” said ISP Acting Director Brendan Kelly. “The men and women on patrol bravely face this risk day and night, in good weather and bad, but there is absolutely no excuse for completely avoidable conduct which puts them and others in danger.”
Troopers say Glee faces “multiple” other traffic charges.