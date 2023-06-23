DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A man who was arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home has entered a plea of not guilty.
Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on February 9 near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond was been set at $1,500,000.
Around 10:19 a.m. that morning, Decatur PD responded to the 900 block of W. Main Street for reports of a gunshot victim in the road. At the scene, officers located two victims: 29-year-old Terrance S. Mitchell and an unrelated 70-year-old woman who was inside a residence.
Mitchell was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman sustained a non-life-threatening injury from a bullet entering the residence.
Detectives investigated the case and interviewed eyewitnesses. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene. As a result of the investigation, Webster was arrested and will be booked into the Macon County Jail.
In addition to entering a plea of not guilty, Webster also waived a preliminary hearing.
