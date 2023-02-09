DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting.
Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting.
A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was sent to students Thursday morning stating Decatur Police arrived on the scene around 10:19 a.m.
According to the advisory, upon arrival police located a victim, now known to be Mitchell, in the area, and that the suspect or suspects had already fled the scene, possibly in a silver sedan.
The advisory also noted that Mitchell was treated and transported from the scene by EMS.
The advisory continued stating it is believed this incident was specific to the parties involved and does not represent an increased danger or threat to the campus community.
Decatur Police are currently investigating this incident, anyone with information regarding this investigation can call police at 217-424-2711, or via Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.
WAND News is working to learn more about what happened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.
