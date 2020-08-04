WITT, Ill. (WAND) - A murder charge has been filed against a suspect in a Witt shooting that left a Springfield man dead.
Authorities charged Allan J. Frayer, 30, with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection to the death of 36-year-old Jason S. Newell. His bail is set at $1.5 million in Montgomery County.
At 6:37 p.m. Sunday, Montgomery County deputies responded to a report of someone getting shot in Witt. Montgomery County and Nokomis law enforcement arrived in the area at 6:55 p.m. and found the correct address, 103 Vermillion St., after searching for several minutes.
Deputies said they ordered two people, including Frayer, out of the house and detained them. Law enforcement then went inside and found Newell's body. The Montgomery County coroner pronounced Newell dead at the scene.
The victim was temporarily staying at the house where the shooting happened, authorities said.
Authorities kept Frayer in custody after his arrest and released the second person after questioning.
On Monday, authorities were considering the case a "homicide involving a firearm." Newell died from multiple gunshots from a .22 caliber rifle and knife wounds, per a Tuesday press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.