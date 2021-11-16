DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a woman in the stomach in 2020 was found guilty by a jury on three charges.
Decatur man Thomas Boone, 29, shot the woman around 4 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2020 in the 2400 block of E. Eldorado St. The 21-year-old victim went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach.
He was arrested in February of 2021.
Boone was found guilty Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
A sentencing hearing for Boone has been set for 3 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2021.
