DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 28-year old man is now behind bars who police believe is involved with shooting a woman in September of last year.
Authorities arrested 28-year old Thomas Boone on a preliminary charge of attempted murder.
The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Eldorado around 4:00 p.m. on September 19th. A 21-year old woman was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.
Boone is booked in the Macon County Jail on a $500,000 bail.
