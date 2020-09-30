SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) – A Louisiana man found hiding in a Florida teenager’s closet had been in staying in the child’s room for more than a month.
Johnathan Lee Rossmoine, 36, is facing multiple sex crime charges after deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Spring Hill home by the parents of the teen, who found Rossmoine in a closet in the child’s bedroom.
Rossmoine allegedly said he traveled from Louisiana to Florida several times to have sexual encounters with the teen, reported the Associated Press. Investigators said he had been in Hernando County for five weeks before he was found.
The two allegedly met online about two years ago and the teen referred to the man as her boyfriend. The teen told deputies Rossmoine had been living off and on in their bedroom since Aug. 19, according to the sheriff’s office.
When the teen’s parents were home, Rossmoine would hid in the teen’s closet and would come out when they left for work, deputies said.
He is facing four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the age of 12 and 16 and one count of obscene communication, travel to meet after use of a computer to lure a child.
