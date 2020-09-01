FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders took a man to the hospital after a Tuesday morning crash in Fayette County.
Troopers said the 52-year-old Farina man Shannan Miner was driving a 1997 Chevrolet truck when the crash happened at 11:03 a.m. They said was moving north on the Altamont/Farina blacktop near 1075 North when his vehicle went off the road to the left.
Authorities said the truck hit a culvert and ditch before stopping in a tree line. An ambulance took Miner to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Miner was cited for driving with a suspended license, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seat belt.
